Who should John Cena’s final opponent be on farewell tour?

John Cena’s time is almost up, as his final match is just two months away, his farewell tour officially coming to an end at this December’s Saturday Night Main Event on December 13th in Washington, D.C. But who will his final opponent be?

After announcing his retirement in July 2024, John Cena launched his farewell tour with the 2025 Royal Rumble, making it to the final two before being eliminated by Jey Uso. But Cena would still go on to main event WrestleMania 41, beating Cody Rhodes to become a 17-time world champ, surpassing Ric Flair. Prior to that, he won the titular Elimination Chamber match in March and has since gone on to face the likes of Randy Orton, R-Truth, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and, most recently, Brock Lesnar, losing to him in a humiliating squash match. He is next set to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, with Survivor Series slated for November.

That’s a heck of a lineup, with some names having previously been predicted as being the last match for John Cena’s farewell tour. With names checked off and time running out, we have to wonder who is left. A rematch with Lesnar would make sense on a number of levels (especially as revenge for Wrestlepalooza), but we just saw it and might need something fresh. Traditionally, a retiring wrestler will try to put someone else over, which could point to someone like Dominik Mysterio or Bron Breakker. But really, I’m going with Edge on this one, which would be a crowd-pleaser on both sides and be a fitting conclusion to Cena’s storied career.

In a statement, WWE CCO Paul Levesque (aka Triple H) said, “John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business. Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.”

Who do you want to see John Cena face in his final match? Should he put someone over or does he need to come out victorious? Give us your dream matchup in the comments section below!