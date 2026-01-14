CM Punk Talks About Getting His Fangs For Night Patrol

CM Punk is the current World Heavyweight Championship in WWE but when he’s not wrestling, he’s busy making movies. Being a fan of the genre, he’s mostly stuck around horror, which I couldn’t be happier about. Punk is my favorite wrestler of all time so it’s been great to see two of my favorite worlds collide. Even better, he now gets to play a vampire cop who absolutely steals every single scene in Night Patrol. While I didn’t love the film (you can check out my review soon) I’ll always appreciate anything with vampires.

I spoke with Punk (or as he’s billed in this movie, Phil Brooks) about what it was like to portray someone who was so different from himself. And no, not just because he plays a vampire. Punk is famously straight edge which means he doesn’t smoke, drink or do drugs. He’s been sober his whole life. So it’s interesting to see him play a vampire cop who does cocaine and smoke massive stogies. We also discussed how the production lost its main special makeup FX company just prior to shooting, and how his fangs went from not fitting, to perfectly molded because of it. This was a great chat that you can check out in the video above.

Night Patrol plot:

An LAPD officer must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in.

Night Patrol releases to theaters on January 16th, 2026. Look out for our review later today!