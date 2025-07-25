Rhea Ripley asks fans to treat her as human, while CM Punk tells us what it’s like to hear he was supposed to win Mania main event

Wrestling has never been bigger than it’s been these last few years. Yes, according to the numbers, that would even include the Attitude Era. And it’s thanks to stars like CM Punk and Rhea Ripley, who have accumulated massive fanbases that transcended the wrestling world. And with WWE going to Netflix earlier this year, the brand has never had a wider reach. And they’re trying to capitalize on that with a new documentary series that takes a look at the behind-the-scenes to a degree that we haven’t quite seen before. Sure, we’ve seen plenty of documentaries in the past, but WWE Unreal gets into the creative process more than ever, even showing us the writing room during key moments from Wrestlemania Season.

CM Punk and Rhea Ripley are two of my favorite wrestlers of all time, so it was an absolute honor to interview them for WWE Unreal. While everyone seems to be focusing on the negatives of what “exposing the business” to this level could mean, Rhea gets into the big positive that she sees from it: that fans can finally start seeing them as people, not just characters. Given how much stalking and harassment she’s endured, it only makes her statement all the more powerful. Then Punk gets into what it’s like to find out that he was originally supposed to win the Royal Rumble as well as the Wrestlemania Main Event; two big revelations from the show. This was a fantastic interview and worth checking out for wrestling and non-wrestling fans alike, in the video above.

WWE Unreal logline: For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.

WWE:UNREAL IS STREAMING ON NETFLIX ON JULY 29TH, 2025.