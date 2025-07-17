Go behind the curtain of the WWE in the new trailer for the Netflix documentary WWE: Unreal

Professional wrestlers famously break their bodies doing what they love to entertain the fans. In sports entertainment, wrestling’s rough nature has garnered a bevy of heartbreaking behind-the-scenes stories. But for the superstars, it all seems worth it. Now, you can hear it from the WWE superstars themselves as they tell their stories, which is accompanied by some rare backstage footage. Netflix has just released the trailer for WWE: Unreal. The documentary plays on the reputation of wrestling’s stigma with casual viewers — that it’s faked. However, it still has real-world consequences.

The stars featured in the five-episode documentary will include Triple H, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, and Xavier Woods. The description reads, “For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.” Each episode will be 50 minutes in length. Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports and WWE bring this documentary to Netflix with Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser and Marc Pomarico as executive producers. Erik Powers is the showrunner and the series is directed by Chris Weaver.

The WWE has produced some incredible documentaries about their talent and programming over the years. Many of which offer deep dives you won’t get anywhere else. Considering Netflix has been on the multi-part documentaries train for a while now, this one focused on WWE should be an incredible combination. Paul “Triple H” Levesque – who serves as WWE’s CCO (taking over more duties once Vince McMahon left) – had previously teased, “Seven days a week, 365 days a year. This is a calculated, coordinated production…We’re gonna lift the curtain.”

Netflix acquired broadcast rights to WWE Raw last year for $5 billion. The streamer’s debut episode landed nearly 5 million views worldwide. In a press release a few months ago, Netflix said, “While full details remain under wraps, WWE: Unreal is part of Netflix’s rapidly growing partnership with WWE — one that kicked off in a major way in January 2025 with Raw, streaming live on Netflix on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Since the premiere, dozens of superstars have stepped into the WWE Raw ring, including The Rock, John Cena, and the Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and the Raw after WrestleMania on Monday, April 21 is set to be the biggest spectacle of the year.”

WWE: Unreal starts streaming on Netflix on July 29. Look out for our interview with CM Punk and Rhea Ripley in the near future!