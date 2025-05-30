Netflix’s 2025 Tudum event will promote The Rip, Frankenstein, Wednesday, Stranger Things, & much more

This Saturday, May 31st, at 8pm Eastern (5pm Pacific), the Netflix streaming service will begin streaming Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, allowing subscribers to tune in for “a celebration of fandom and culture-defining storytelling, spotlighting Netflix’s biggest films, shows, stars and creators. The event will also feature Live Audio Descriptions and Captioning so everyone can fully experience the fun.” The event will include live performances from Lady Gaga and Hanumankind, along with exclusive sneak previews of some highly anticipated titles, including Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Wednesday, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and The Rip, along with epic crossover moments with talent from some of our biggest films and series, including Outer Banks, The Life List, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Forever, My Oxford Year, Ginny & Georgia, My Life with the Walter Boys, WWE, and more.

Here’s information on the event: Tudum LIVE is Netflix’s global fan event, named after the iconic sound that plays at the start of every Netflix movie, series or event. It is Netflix’s biggest celebration of fandom and culture-defining storytelling—spotlighting movies, shows, stars and creators that fans around the world love. The first Tudum event was held in January 2020 at the Bienal Pavilion of São Paulo, Brazil, as a multi-title festival that celebrated Netflix’s young adult content, drawing more than 50,000 fans over four days. Since then, Tudum has evolved across multiple formats—festival, livestream, and digital almanac—cementing its place as a signature global event. In 2023, Tudum returned to São Paulo, drawing over 35,000 in-person attendees and recorded more than 78 million views across Netflix’s global social channels. Now, Tudum LIVE returns on May 31, 2025, streaming live at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. This must-see event will feature Netflix’s biggest stars, can’t-miss performances, jaw-dropping reveals, and unforgettable moments. Tudum.com remains a year-round destination for exclusive content, behind-the-scenes access, and deeper connections to Netflix’s most beloved titles.

Sofia Carson, who starred in the Netflix films Carry-On, Purple Hearts, Feel the Beat, and The Life List, will be hosting the event, with the following special guests confirmed to make appearances: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, and Catalina Sandino Moreno of The Rip; Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen of Happy Gilmore 2, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders; Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Sara Waisglass, and Felix Mallard of Ginny & Georgia; Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry of My Life with the Walter Boys; Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp; Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, and Carlacia Grant of Outer Banks; Teddy writer/director/star Kid Cudi, Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. of Forever, Lily Collins of Emily in Paris, Love is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On host Vanessa Lachey; Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Choi Seung-hyun (a.k.a. T.O.P.), Kang Ae-shim, and Park Sung-hoon of Squid Game; Jenna Ortega, Fred Armisen, Isaac Ordonez, Joanna Lumley, and Luis Guzmán of Wednesday; Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Mackenyu, and Taz Skylar of ONE PIECE; and, there to promote Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac.

Will you be tuning in to watch the 2025 TUDUM event play out live on Netflix? Let us know by leaving a comment below.