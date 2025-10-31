Horror Movie News

Neve Campbell screams over Sidney Prescott’s return

By
Posted 3 hours ago
With the trailer for Scream 7 finally out, the hype will only build. And while the footage has been a bit divisive, with many thinking it gave too much away, the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott – and the story coming back to her, the true face of the franchise – is enough to guarantee ticket sales. So how is Campbell feeling about the Scream return?

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Neve Campbell, where she explained that this time around, Sidney is in the best place imaginable. “Sidney’s happy. She’s a mom, she has a family. She feels safe and really tried to put her past behind her. We start with her in a very good place.” This is seen in the trailer, where she appears to be running a coffee shop.

But things turn dark fast, as Sidney will be encountering Ghostface once again as she races to protect her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May), who might want to avoid garage doors for the duration of the movie…And if we had to guess, husband Mark (Joel McHale) – who is absolutely not the Mark from Scream 3 – won’t be making it out alive.

Scream 7 marks the much welcome return of Sidney Prescott, as Neve Campbell sat out Scream VI due to the studio’s refusal to pay her what she deserved. Thankfully, they saw their errors and decided to cut her a proper check. On the move, she previously said, “I’m really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy and when I talked about [Scream VI negotiations] not feeling respectful…When they first approached me [for Scream 7], I thought, ‘I don’t know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.’ But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely.”

The February 27th, 2026 release of Scream VI will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the first Scream, written by Kevin Williamson, who has signed on as director for the first time in the series.

Will you be checking out Scream 7 in theaters?

Source: Entertainment Tonight
