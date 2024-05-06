Neve Campbell says the studio complied with her salary increase wishes for Scream 7

The OG Woodboro final girl is returning to the Scream franchise after the series got a new stab at continuing when Ready or Not directors Matt Bertinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revived the story with the 2022 sequel. Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette would all make appearances in their respective characters in the fifth film. However, when it came to the 2023 sequel, Scream VI, Campbell’s Sidney Prescott would notably be missing for the first time in franchise history. The story would pick up from the point-of-view of the Carpenters, played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Neither star will be returning for Scream 7, paving the way for Campbell’s return…after the pay dispute that kept her out of the last film was settled.

Variety reports that the former Party of Five star confirmed that the studio, Spyglass Media Group, met her request and she replies with gratitude. She tells People, “I’m really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy and when I talked about [‘Scream VI’ negotiations] not feeling respectful.” She professes that when she was approached to star in the new entry, the vibe had changed, “When they first approached me [for Scream 7], I thought, ‘I don’t know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.’ But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely.”