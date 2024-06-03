Neve Campbell shares her gratitude for the manner in which she was approached for her return to the Scream franchise

It’s all about respect for Neve Campbell. The face of the Scream franchise is happily returning for the seventh movie after renegotiations for her salary.

The Ghostface Killer won’t leave Sidney Prescott alone, and Neve Campbell is showing her gratitude for it. After much hardship of trying to develop the seventh chapter in the Scream franchise, things are finally starting to take shape and one of the biggest elements is the return of the original final girl! Scream 7 has gone through many changes in cast and crew. The studio lost its two former leading ladies after Melissa Barrera faced controversy over a social media post and Jenna Ortega’s schedule prevented her from returning. In addition, the new director, Christopher Landon, left the project, saying it was a “nightmare.”

The original screenwriter who started it all, Kevin Williamson, is now slated to step in to direct, and Campbell was finally approached by the studio for a deal to return. While she previously had salary issues that kept her from participating in the last film, Campbell recently shared her thoughts on how Spyglass Media Group finally complied with her salary wishes for this entry in the series. While attending the return of Reefer Madness: The Musical in Los Angeles, Campbell told People how “those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me, and I was sad to miss the last one, to not be a part of it.” She continued, “I was really grateful that they came back to me in a respectful way. I think that means a lot to women and to society. I’m grateful to be able to step in into Sidney’s shoes again and tell her story.”

Campbell would also talk about what sets her character apart from other slasher movie characters. She mentions that Sidney Prescott “inspired a lot of people.” Then, she explains, “I meet a lot of fans who say her strength has helped them get through tough times, and it means more than I could ever have imagined to some people.”

The pay discrepancy for the Party of Five actress was a big factor on her absence in Scream VI and her initial absence in Scream 7. She previously talked about the respect she felt when previous negotiations with the studio went down, “I’m really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy and when I talked about [Scream VI negotiations] not feeling respectful. When they first approached me [for Scream 7], I thought, ‘I don’t know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.’ But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely.”

Source: Deadline, People
