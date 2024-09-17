Never Let Go: We Interview Halle Berry, Alexandre Aja and more!

Never Let Go is definitely one of the most highly anticipated genre movies of the fall season. The latest from Alexandre Aja features Halle Barry, Anthony B. Jenkins, and Percy Daggs IV is one that resonated with me big time. In it, a mother and her children are tormented by a malicious spirit which keeps them, literally, tied to the foundations of their home. At its heart, it has an amazing performance from star Halle Berry, who grounds the horror somewhat. The sweet and loving nature of her relationship with her children is beautifully played out. But, it also has plenty of horror elements baked in, which show off Aja’s amazing talent for the genre in a big way. Recently, I had the chance to interview Berry, Jenkins, and Daggs, and I found it to be an utterly charming experience.

First off, I’ve never had the chance to talk to Ms. Berry before. She is a spectacularly sweet person, and I’m still giddy about how damn cool she is. It was so enjoyable just talking with her and her co-stars. We chatted about playing this kind of role and her connection to horror. Both Anthony and Percy were very easy to talk to. They had such great energy that it was clear why they worked as well as they did, casting-wise, in the film.

I also had the chance to chat with Alexandre Aja. We’ve spoken on a couple of projects before, and he is always a very friendly guy. And I still have such a ridiculous love for Haute Tension (even with that twist). We discussed how he approached dealing with the themes involved in the film. And it was clear that this was a movie-making experience that meant a lot to Barry and the rest of the cast. I dug it a lot.