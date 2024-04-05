New Life trailer: Sonya Walger, Hayley Erin horror thriller reaches theatres and VOD in May

A trailer has been released for the thriller New Life, which is set to receive a VOD and limited theatrical release in May

By

Two years have gone by since we heard that Sonya Walger (For All Mankind) had signed on to star in the cat and mouse horror thriller New Life with Hayley Erin of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and Tony Amendola – who was in both the Conjuring Universe film Annabelle and the Conjuring Universe adjacent The Curse of La Llorona. It’s been seven months since JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols got to check the movie out at the Fantasia film festival, resulting in a 7/10 review you can read HERE. But we only have one more month to wait until a wider audience is going to have the chance to see New Life. Brainstorm Media will be giving the film a VOD and limited theatrical release on May 3rd, and in anticipation of that release a full trailer has arrived online. You can watch it in the embed above.

This film marks the feature debut of writer/director John Rosman. It tells the story of “a deadly cat and mouse game in the Pacific Northwest”, with Walger is taking on the role of Elsa, a brilliant ‘fixer’ assigned to capture a mysterious woman on the run. As the snare of the pursuit tightens, Elsa must fight her own secret battle with the deadly disease ALS to stay on top of the explosive case, before it reaches an apocalyptic endgame. As their two stories interlink, the stakes ratchet up, and their journeys uncover the deep truths of what it means to be alive. And that can only come through the power of acceptance and hope.

Ayanna Berkshire (Sometimes I Think About Dying), Nick George (Good Girls Revolt), Blaine Palmer (Gone), and Jeb Berrier (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore) are also in the cast.

New Life was produced by T. Justin Ross and Mike Marchlewski, with David Lawson Jr. serving as the executive producer.

What did you think of the New Life trailer? Will you be watching the movie on the big screen or on VOD next month? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

New Life
