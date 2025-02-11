New York Dolls singer & actor David Johansen asks for help amid cancer battle

The family of David Johansen, the legendary singer for the New York Dolls and a charismatic screen presence, has launched a fundraiser as he faces both stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor.

In a statement, the 75-year-old David Johansen said, “We’ve been living with my illness for a long time, still having fun, seeing friends and family, carrying on, but this tumble the day after Thanksgiving really brought us to a whole new level of debilitation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. I’ve never been one to ask for help, but this is an emergency. Thank you.”

Funds have been set up on Sweet Relief, which is designed to provide financial help to musicians in need. As for David Johansen’s specific needs, the official fundraiser site notes that he currently requires around-the-clock nursing, physical therapy and more. Those seeking to donate can do so by clicking this link.

Headed by David Johansen on vocals, the New York Dolls helped define punk in the 1970s

While the New York Dolls only released two albums that decade – including their stellar titular debut, which featured songs like “Personality Crisis” and “Jet Boy” – their mark can’t be understated. Later that decade Johansen would shift to solo work, later developing alter ego persona Buster Poindexter, which would help him reach a new audience and see a hit with “Hot Hot Hot.”

Outside of music, David Johansen has had an extensive movie and TV career. He’s most remembered on that front for playing the cigar-chomping, Niagara Falls-inducing Ghost of Christmas Past in 1988’s Scrooged (he’d later reunited with Bill Murray on his namesake Netflix Christmas special). He also appeared in Let It Ride alongside Richard Dreyfuss, Mr. Nanny with Hulk Hogan and co-led the movie adaptation of Car 54, Where Are You? On television, Johansen had a cameo on The Adventures of Pete of Pete (which contemporary Iggy Pop also had a recurring role on), did a three-episode stint on HBO’s Oz and even a spot on an episode of Miami Vice. Johansen was also the subject of Martin Scorsese’s most recent music doc, Personality Crisis: One Night Only.

As a huge fan of David Johansen and the New York Dolls, this is a tough one to see. But hopefully some of us can donate to help in his fight.