Natasha Henstridge, Joshua Close, and Charlie Heaton cast in Netflix’s untitled Newfoundland sea creature show

Posted 5 hours ago
A couple of months ago, it was announced that Josh Hartnett (Trap) would be starring in the Netflix streaming service’s Untitled Newfoundland Project. A couple of weeks ago, we learned that Mackenzie Davis (Speak No Evil) was joining him in the cast. With the six-episode limited series now filming on Canada’s east coast, the names of three more cast members have been revealed. They are Natasha Henstridge (Species), Joshua Close (Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey), and Charlie Heaton, who recently wrapped up his work on the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Created by Jesse McKeown, the Newfoundland show will follow a hard-bitten fisherman (Hartnett), who must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life when a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town. Sounds like the makings of a good time to me. Here’s hoping McKeown has come up with a very cool sea creature to terrorize Newfoundland with.

Details on the characters Davis and Heaton are playing haven’t been revealed, but we know that Close is playing Officer Jaxon Noseworthy and Henstridge plays a character named Jan.

McKeown, whose credits include the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, is the showrunner and is executive producing the series alongside Hartnett, Jessica Rhoades of Pacesetter UK, Chris Hatcher, Jamie Childs, Louise Sutton, and Sharon Hall. The writing team includes Karen Walton (Ginger Snaps), Perry Chafe (Republic of Doyle), and Natty Zavitz (Edging). Episodes will be directed by Jamie Childs (Doctor Who), Helen Shaver (The Penguin), and Stephen Dunn (Queer as Folk).

The Canadian province of Newfoundland will be appearing as itself in this production.

Does Netflix’s Untitled Newfoundland Project sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for the show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

A sea creature series that stars Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, Natasha Henstridge, Joshua Close, and Charlie Heaton is definitely something that I would be interested in checking out, so I look forward to seeing how this show is going to turn out. And what it’s going to end up being called.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
