Nice People: Sosie Bacon, Chloe Bennet, and more cast in darkly comedic horror film

Mark O’Brien played the character Alex in the 2019 horror comedy Ready or Not, and now he’s gearing up to direct his own darkly comedic horror film, Nice People . Deadline reports that O’Brien will also have an acting role in Nice People, and the supporting cast he has assembled around himself includes Sosie Bacon (Smile), Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Keean Johnson (Euphoria), Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Ayden Mayeri (Confess, Fletch), Ella Bleu Travolta (The Poison Rose), and Matias Lucas (The Order).

Written by Arwen Elys Dayton, Nice People is a darkly comedic horror film in which seven former friends reunite at an abandoned clinic that hides their terrible secret. The evening spirals into paranoia, dark humor, and deadly choices as, one after another, they begin to die.

This one is coming our way from Getaway Entertainment, H20 Studios, Panoramic Pictures and PictureNL, a Crown Corporation of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. O’Brien is producing the film with Damiano Tucci, Dayton, Sophia Banks, Luke Watson, Vinny Lingham, and Kevin Carter. Sosie Bacon serves as an executive producer alongside Kevin Hussey. Filming will begin by the end of the month.

O’Brien provided the following statement: “ I couldn’t be more excited to work with these incredible producers, actors and creatives. This film is a wild ride, a relentlessly propulsive story that I have no doubt will give audiences a unique thrill – lingering long after they’ve seen it. ” He previously directed the 2021 mystery thriller The Righteous, which starred Henry Czerny and Mimi Kuzyk, telling the story of “a burdened man who feels the wrath of a vengeful God after he and his wife are visited by a mysterious stranger.” Deadline notes that he’s currently in post-production on The Voices of Our Mother, headlined by Sheila McCarthy, “a horror film that tells the story of a family brought together when their matriarch falls ill, only to find that their lineage is connected by more than blood.”

