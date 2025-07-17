Night Always Comes trailer: Vanessa Kirby, Eli Roth, Jennifer Jason Leigh thriller is coming to Netflix

Vanessa Kirby, who earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in Pieces of a Woman and is best known for the White Widow character she played in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (as well as landing the role of Sue Storm in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film The Fantastic Four: First Steps), launched a production company called Aluna Entertainment with former Film4 executive Lauren Dark back in 2021. Just over a year ago, Aluna Entertainment went into production on its first feature film, a thriller called Night Always Comes , where Kirby stars alongside Eli Roth (Inglourious Basterds), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Zack Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), Randall Park (WandaVision), and Michael Kelly (House of Cards). Night Always Comes is set up at the Netflix streaming service, which previously worked with Kirby on Pieces of a Woman and The Crown, and has a multi-year first-look deal with Aluna Entertainment. They will be releasing the film on August 15th – and today, they unveiled the trailer, which can be seen in the embed above.

Benjamin Caron, whose credits include The Crown and Andor, directed Night Always Comes from a screenplay by Sarah Conradt (Mother’s Instinct). Based on the 2021 novel by Lean on Pete author Willy Vlautin, the film follows Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally break free.

Kirby revealed that Vlautin’s story “ reminded me of so many of my favourite films, like Cassavetes’ Gloria, it really had the heartbeat of that, the visceral-ness, and also the Safdie Brothers movies like Uncut Gems and Good Time, and Sebastian Schipper’s Victoria, ” adding that she loved the morally complicated, antihero protagonists of those films. “ What those movies do is put you at the epicenter of their journey, one that’s really propulsive. But also you’re inside their experience. And to me that’s great cinema, when you feel like you’re going on a journey with them. So that’s why we loved the book. “

Kirby went on to say, “ It feels very, very meaningful that our first production happens to be this one, which is this women’s story all set over one night, with all her hope and desperation and complexity. With this team it just feels incredibly special. “

Kirby and Dark are producing Night Always Comes for Aluna Entertainment. Benjamin and Jodie Caron are also producing for Square Eyed Pictures, with Gary Levinsohn, Ryan Bartecki, and Billy Hines producing for H2L Media Group. Vlautin serves as an executive producer alongside Chris Stinson, Christopher Hines, and Amy Greene.

What did you think of the Night Always Comes trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it reaches Netflix? Let us know by leaving a comment below.