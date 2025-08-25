Night of the Reaper trailer pits a babysitter against a killer in the 1980s suburbs

When it comes to horror story elements, the combo of a babysitter and a killer has given us some great movies, including classics like When a Stranger Calls and Halloween. It’s a combo that never gets old and never goes out of style – and we’re going to see the babysitter / killer mix back in action soon, when the horror movie Night of the Reaper starts streaming on the Shudder service on September 19th. With that date just a few weeks away, a trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by Brandon Christensen (Still/Born, Z, Superhost, The Puppetman), who also wrote the screenplay with Ryan Christensen, Night of the Reaper has the following synopsis: In the heart of a quiet, 1980s suburb, college student Deena returns home and reluctantly takes on a last-minute babysitting job. That same night, the local sheriff receives a cryptic package that pulls him into a sinister scavenger hunt that sets off a game of cat and mouse with a dangerous killer. As the clues unravel, Deena finds herself ensnared in a nightmarish mystery that she may not survive.

The film stars Jessica Clement (Dream Scenario), Ryan Robbins (Sanctuary), Summer H. Howell (Spirit in the Blood), Matty Finochio (Love Hard), Max Christensen (It Stains the Sands Red), Ben Cockell (Goosebumps), Bryn Samuel (Heartland), Savannah Miller (Buddy Games: Spring Awakening), Susan Serrao (Dying in Plain Sight), Huxley Fisher (The Birds Who Fear Death), Isla Spencer (Die My Love), Blair Young (Joe Pickett), Drake Seipert (There’s No Way Out), David Feehan (Rent-a-Groom), and Rory Edgar (Wynonna Earp).

Matt Manjourides and Justin A. Martell, producers of the Shudder series The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, produced Night of the Reaper with David Hiatt and Michael Peterson. Allie Moreno served as an executive producer.

This movie appears to be right up my alley, so I look forward to checking it out. What did you think of the trailer? Does Night of the Reaper look like a movie you would want to watch? Let us know by leaving a comment below.