Horror Movie News

Stan Lee and Lloyd Kaufman collaboration Night of the Witch is being brought to the screen 50 years later

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Night of the Witch, written by Lloyd Kaufman from an idea by Stan Lee, is finally coming to the screen fifty years after the first draftNight of the Witch, written by Lloyd Kaufman from an idea by Stan Lee, is finally coming to the screen fifty years after the first draft

Back in 1969, five years before he founded the independent film company Troma, Lloyd Kaufman worked with Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee to craft a horror screenplay called Night of the Witch… but, unfortunately, the project never made it into production. Now, more than fifty years later, our friends at Bloody Disgusting report that Night of the Witch is finally going to be brought to the screen, thanks to filmmaker Joe Manco’s Little Spark Films.

In 2017 Q&A, Kaufman gave the history of Night of the Witch: “Stan Lee and I go back. I’m probably the oldest living friend of his. We go back to the late 60s. And while I was at Yale, the only thing I learned aside from drugs was Marvel comics. The guy next to me had the Marvel comics, and I got knocked out by them, so I searched out Stan Lee. In 1969 and 1970 he wasn’t the Stan Lee you know today, so he was very accessible. He gave me a reel-to-reel tape in which he had dictated an idea for a movie. He told me to write it up, it was called Night of the Witch. I did write it up, but I changed it a bit to where the witch was the good person, sorta like [the Toxic Avenger]. We actually had it optioned a few times, and then Stan and I became buddies. He was very nice to Troma, and he was the reason Toxie had a comic book. … We had a Finland producer about 15 years ago that was ready to do it, and Stan was all for it because it would have united Stan Lee and Lloyd Kaufman — you know, Stan Lee’s Night of the Witch by Lloyd Kaufman. The guy came over and met with Stan. Then, we had this big luncheon with Stan’s business partner, and the business partner said, ‘Oh, no, no no. Stan only does AAA movies now.’ And that was the end of Night of the Witch.

Stan Lee passed away in 2018, but Lloyd Kaufman is still with us, and he has found a way to make Night of the Witch happen with Joe Manco. Manco will be directing the film from a screenplay he and Kaufman wrote together. Xander McCabe is producing with Manco and his Little Spark partner Catalina Querida. Novelist Preston Fassel will co-produce, with Walt Crowell as associate producer and Kaufman serving as executive producer.

The project is in pre-production, aiming to start filming in Dallas, Texas next year – and while some of the funding has already been secured, Manco is hoping more investors will come on board now that Night of the Witch has officially been announced. Little Spark will also be producing a documentary about the project, called Passing the Torch.

The story of Night of the Witch follows a Mexican-American girl who comes under suspicion of witchcraft on the bicentennial of a historic witch trial.

I think it’s great that Night of the Witch is finally going to be made, so many decades after Lee and Kaufman worked out the story. Does this project sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,403 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Stan Lee News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?