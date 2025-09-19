Movie News

An AI hologram of Stan Lee will speak with fans at L.A. Comic-Con

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Stan Lee hologramStan Lee hologram

Stan Lee died nearly seven years ago at the age of 95, but the Marvel legend will be returning as an AI-driven hologram at the upcoming L.A. Comic-Con.

Per THR, the event will be featured at the Stan Lee Experience section of the convention. Entering the enclosed booth will cost anywhere between $15-$20, and there will be paid opportunities to take photos with the Stan Lee hologram and even have a three-minute, one-on-one conversation with it.

We’ll never put words in his mouth that aren’t in line with things he spoke about in his lifetime,” said Bob Sabouni, Head of Stan Lee Legacy Programs for Kartoon Studios. “Fortunately, with decades of footage capturing his thoughts on so many subjects, we can build a voice that stays true, not always word for word, but always faithful in spirit, context, and intent.” The hologram comes from Proto Hologram, which has been steadily making a name for itself with its “holographic communications platform.” L.A. Comic-Con organizers added that the Stan Lee hologram may make surprise appearances in different parts of the convention.

Related
Stan Lee said 1978’s Superman made Marvel jealous

There’s something a little… unseemly about this, especially considering how Lee was treated during his final years. There were allegations of elder abuse by those close to him, with his inner circle pushing the Marvel icon beyond what he could do, endlessly appearing at conventions for meet-and-greets, signings, and photo ops.

A new documentary, Stan Lee: The Final Chapter, details some of these abuses. Shot by Lee’s assistant, Jon Bolerjack, the documentary “takes audiences behind the scenes for an in-depth look at how close-knit colleagues exploited Lee and how business partners seemingly squeezed his celebrity for all its worth. Jon Bolerjack worked alongside Lee as his assistant for the last four years of his life. During that time, Bolerjack filmed Lee’s interactions with staff, chronicling the gross mistreatment of a legend.

It was an absolute dream come true for me to get to intimately know, befriend and travel the world with one of my life’s icons, Stan Lee,” Bolerjack shared in a statement. “He entrusted me to capture the final years of his life on video and encouraged me to share this footage with the world after he was gone. And after witnessing how a handful of people who surrounded him continually betrayed him in his weakened condition, I felt it was left to me to tell this shockingly and truly heartbreaking story of his last days.

What do you think of this AI hologram of Stan Lee?

Source: THR
Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,194 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Stan Lee News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

What If Al Pacino Played Han Solo?

Posted 2 weeks ago
What the Force?! Did you know that George Lucas initially wanted the legendary Al Pacino to play Han Solo in Star Wars?

Top Celebrity Stories!