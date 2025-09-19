An AI hologram of Stan Lee will speak with fans at L.A. Comic-Con

Stan Lee died nearly seven years ago at the age of 95, but the Marvel legend will be returning as an AI-driven hologram at the upcoming L.A. Comic-Con.

Per THR, the event will be featured at the Stan Lee Experience section of the convention. Entering the enclosed booth will cost anywhere between $15-$20, and there will be paid opportunities to take photos with the Stan Lee hologram and even have a three-minute, one-on-one conversation with it.

“ We’ll never put words in his mouth that aren’t in line with things he spoke about in his lifetime, ” said Bob Sabouni, Head of Stan Lee Legacy Programs for Kartoon Studios. “ Fortunately, with decades of footage capturing his thoughts on so many subjects, we can build a voice that stays true, not always word for word, but always faithful in spirit, context, and intent. ” The hologram comes from Proto Hologram, which has been steadily making a name for itself with its “holographic communications platform.” L.A. Comic-Con organizers added that the Stan Lee hologram may make surprise appearances in different parts of the convention.

There’s something a little… unseemly about this, especially considering how Lee was treated during his final years. There were allegations of elder abuse by those close to him, with his inner circle pushing the Marvel icon beyond what he could do, endlessly appearing at conventions for meet-and-greets, signings, and photo ops.

A new documentary, Stan Lee: The Final Chapter, details some of these abuses. Shot by Lee’s assistant, Jon Bolerjack, the documentary “ takes audiences behind the scenes for an in-depth look at how close-knit colleagues exploited Lee and how business partners seemingly squeezed his celebrity for all its worth. Jon Bolerjack worked alongside Lee as his assistant for the last four years of his life. During that time, Bolerjack filmed Lee’s interactions with staff, chronicling the gross mistreatment of a legend. “

“ It was an absolute dream come true for me to get to intimately know, befriend and travel the world with one of my life’s icons, Stan Lee, ” Bolerjack shared in a statement. “ He entrusted me to capture the final years of his life on video and encouraged me to share this footage with the world after he was gone. And after witnessing how a handful of people who surrounded him continually betrayed him in his weakened condition, I felt it was left to me to tell this shockingly and truly heartbreaking story of his last days. “

