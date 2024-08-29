Kristen Bell enters a relationship everyone is against in the trailer for Netflix’s new series Nobody Wants This

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody take a chance on each other that their families aren’t willing to give in the trailer for the Netflix comedy.

Kristen Bell‘s new comedy series, Nobody Wants This, drops its new trailer, courtesy of Netflix. Adam Brody stars opposite Bell as the love interest whom everyone deems to be a mismatch with her despite their chemistry. The cast of the show includes regulars Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons. Additional cast members include Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola and Shiloh Berman. The show comes from creator and executive producer Erin Foster.

The official synopsis reads,

“An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).”

The executive producers on the series include the creator, Foster, as well as Modern Family creator Steven Levitan, Craig DiGregorio, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton and Jack Burditt. Oly Obst is an executive producer for 3arts.

Foster would tell Netflix why this film features a universal and relatable love story. “This show really represents how I view love now, which is so different than how I viewed it before,” she says. “Being in a really beautiful, healthy, fun relationship, it made me soften some of my cynicism.” She continues, “This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy. But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable — there’s nothing to complain about. So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard.”

She would also talk about Bell’s portrayal of a character inspired by herself, “She held onto so much of herself and then also created this character who I really liked, but was comfortable showing the flaws.” Foster also spoke on Brody joining the project, “He’s been so careful with what he’s done. For him to feel like this was his leading man comeback onto the scene in TV was a huge honor for me.” Additionally, Foster outlined how the show navigates a topic like religion, “The show is not making any political statements because I’m not the person to make that statement. I didn’t grow up Jewish, I converted as an adult. I wanted to tell a Jewish story, but from an outsider’s perspective for someone who chose Judaism.”

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Justine Lupe as Morgan in episode 101 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 102 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Stefania Rosini/Netflix © 2024

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Justine Lupe as Morgan in episode 104 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Hopper Stone/Netflix © 2024

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Sherry Cola as Ashley, Justine Lupe as Morgan in episode 105 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2024

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Timothy Simons as Sasha, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 108 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Si © 2024