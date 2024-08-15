A Nightmare on Elm Street: Heather Langenkamp thinks Robert Englund could still play Freddy Krueger

This year marks the 40th anniversary of writer/director Wes Craven’s horror classic A Nightmare on Elm Street – and, as we’ve previously reported, Warner Bros. is celebrating the film’s anniversary by giving it a 4K Blu-ray release on October 1st! A trailer for the 4K release has dropped online, and you can check it out in the embed above. While it’s great that the original A Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to 4K, one thing we’ve heard zero news about is the possibility of a new Elm Street movie going into production any time soon. Speaking to our friends at Bloody Disgusting, Elm Street heroine Heather Langenkamp (who played Nancy Thompson in the first and third films, then played a version of herself in Wes Craven’s New Nightmare) said it’s a shame there’s no new movie news to share… especially since she believes that Robert Englund still has it in him, despite his statements to the contrary, to play dream stalker Freddy Krueger one more time.

Langenkamp said, “ These fans are dying for another episode of this incredible story about Freddy and hopefully Nancy. I think it’s a little bit of cold comfort to get a remastered 4K when truly, in the hearts of so many people that I talked to, what they really want is a sequel or some kind of new installment of this epic. That’s the bittersweet part about this whole thing. It’s so great to get something on the 40th anniversary that people can collect. So much has gone into keeping the spirit of Nightmare on Elm Street alive. I’m hoping the next thing that Warner Bros. focuses on is recreating Freddy Krueger in a way that all of us can really enjoy in a new movie. … I’ve recently gone out with (Englund), and he has a ton of energy. He’s a person that I can barely keep up with on our jaunts around the country. If he can’t do it, nobody can; that’s what I like to say. Until I see him with his walker stumbling down the street, I’m pretty sure Robert Englund can play Freddy Krueger. ”

In A Nightmare on Elm Street, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger, a disfigured midnight mangler who preys on the teenagers in their dreams — which, in turn, kills them in reality. After investigating the phenomenon, Nancy begins to suspect that a dark secret kept by her and her friends’ parents may be the key to unraveling the mystery, but can Nancy and her boyfriend Glen solve the puzzle before it’s too late?

Englund and Langenkamp were joined in the cast by Johnny Depp, Amanda Wyss, John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, and Nick Corri.

Would you like to see Heather Langenkamp and Robert Englund in a new A Nightmare on Elm Street movie? And will you be buying the 4K release of the original film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.