Paramount+’s Nöthin’ But a Good Time trailer raises its horns for an ’80s hair metal documentary of epic proportions

Buff your codpiece, keep your lighter away from the Aqua Net hairspray, and prepare yourself for an education in sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll as Paramount+‘s Nöthin’ But a Good Time trailer takes the stage! ’80s hair metal is back, baby, and the new docuseries Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story is here to give you a backstage pass to all the binge-drinking, 3 a.m. orgies, and debauchery!

Featuring never-before-told stories from bands like Poison, Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Quiet Riot, Skid Row, W.A.S.P., and Great White, the Nöthin’ But a Good Time trailer brings audiences back to an era when studded leather, pyrotechnics, and soaring guitar solos ruled the Billboard charts, paving the way for heavy metal gods to gather worshipers en masse. Based on Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock’s book Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the ’80s Hard Rock Explosion, the three-part series is directed by Jeff Tremaine, who directed Jackass and Motley Crue movie The Dirt.

Nöthin’ But a Good Time focuses on bands hailing from L.A.’s Sunset Strip, with surviving members of the era retelling stories about wild nights, unthinkable accidents, and exploding private parts. Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave “Snake” Sabo, and Riki Rachtman appear in the series, along with Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor and Steve-O of Jackass fame.

“I’m honored to be part of this docuseries, named after the hit Poison song Nothin’ But A Good Time,” said Bret Michaels. “I’m excited for viewers to take a fresh look at the fans and bands, highs and lows, and to celebrate the music and good times of the ’80s and beyond. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I did, and I can’t wait for them to have insight into some of those notoriously crazy moments.”

Who’s ready to throw up their horns for this rowdy and raunchy docuseries? Paramount’s Nöthin’ But a Good Time trailer takes me back to a time when my sister would blast Appetite for Destruction and Hysteria from her bedroom, eventually gifting me her cassette collection made up of bands like Guns N’ Roses, Cinderella, Aerosmith, Poison, Dokken, Skid Row, Def Leppard, Damn Yankees, Slaughter, and more.

