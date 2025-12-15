Movie Trailers

Bob Odenkirk is anything but Normal in the action-packed teaser trailer for Ben Wheatley’s new bullet-chewing crime thriller

After kicking ass and taking names as the one-man-army Hutch Mansell in Nobody and Nobody 2, Bob Odenkirk is ready to embrace his “every man” energy again for Normal, an upcoming action crime thriller from filmmaker Ben Wheatley (Free Fire, Sightseers) and Magnolia Pictures.

What’s Normal about?

Ben Wheatley directs Normal. His credits include Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, Free Fire; Happy New Year, Colin Burstead; Rebecca, In the EarthMeg 2: The Trench, the upcoming BULK, and the six-episode series Generation Z. The story finds Odenkirk playing Ulysses, a lawman who is thrust into the temporary role of the sheriff for the small sleepy town Normal after the previous one’s untimely death. When an out-of-town couple robs the town’s bank, Ulysses arrives on the scene to find that the town is hiding much more sinister, deep-seated secrets under its surface, and everyone – from the bartender to the priest – is in on it. And now Ulysses, who’s up till now focused only on running away from the demons of his past, must uncover the full extent of this criminal conspiracy. Normal has been given an R rating for strong bloody violence and language.

What goes on in the new teaser trailer?

In today’s teaser trailer for Normal, we go on a cozy ride-along with Odenkirk’s Ulysses. As he strolls through the quiet town, Ulysses is greeted by friendly faces, crooked smiles, and the scent of warm coffee in the winter air. However, when things take a turn for the unexpected, Ulysses must set aside his folksy nature to uncover the truth of a violent crime invading the unassuming city.

What did we think of Normal?

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray recently had the opportunity to watch the film at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and gave it a rating of 7/10 in his review. Bumbray said it was precisely what he wanted from a Bob Odenkirk-led action film. “It’s packed with carnage, with him in top form as both action star and leading man. His chemistry with [Jess] McLeod is especially strong, and if a follow-up were to focus on the two of them as a team, I’d be first in line to check it out.”

