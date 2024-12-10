Nosferatu: The Immersive Experience is coming to Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman writer/director Robert Eggers‘ remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic Nosferatu (watch it HERE) is set to reach theatres on Wednesday, December 25th – but before we reach that date, a three-night event called Nosferatu: The Immersive Experience is going to be held at Los Angeles’ Masonic Lodge in Hollywood Forever Cemetery! This experience will take place from December 16th through the 18th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm… and while tickets have already sold out, you can get your name on the waitlist at THIS LINK.

An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the original Nosferatu has the following synopsis: In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home. Werner Herzog directed his own remake of the film in 1979. Murnau’s film had a running time of 94 minutes and Herzog’s is 107 minutes long, so Eggers’ 132 minute version is substantially longer than its predecessors.

Eggers’ take on Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him .

The cast includes Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as crazy vampire hunter Von Franz, Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol) as Ellen Hutter and Nicholas Hoult (Renfield) as her husband Thomas – a role Skarsgard was going to play at one point. Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train) is in there as Thomas’s friend Friedrich Harding, with Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Friedrich’s wife Anna, Ralph Ineson (The Witch) as Von Franz’s cohort Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, and Simon McBurney (The Conjuring 2) in an unspecified role. As mentioned, Bill Skarsgard is the title character and has said that playing Nosferatu / Count Orlok was like “ conjuring pure evil. It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me. … I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it. “

The first reactions to the film recently made their way online, and they were very positive. Nosferatu has earned an R rating for bloody violent content, graphic nudity, and some sexual content. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray highly recommends that you check it out, as he described the film as a new horror classic in his 10/10 review.

A collaboration between Focus Features, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment, Bloody Disgusting, and Cineverse, Nosferatu: The Immersive Experience has the following description: The famed Masonic Lodge in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles plays host to an exclusive 3-night live experience that will transport guests into the gothic ambiance of the film. Explore the carefully-curated dark spaces filled with screen-used props, occult artifacts, relics, and costumes. Revel in the eerie soundscape and epic score from the film’s composer, Robin Carolan. Encounter strange inhabitants. Experience the world of the film before its release. Guests will be able to observe screen-used props, occult artifacts, relics, and costumes; revel in the eerie soundscape and epic score from the film’s composer Robin Carolan; encounter strange inhabitants; uncover the place where Count Orlok lies; indulge in themed spirits, merchandise, and more.

