Nosferatu: Sleep like the udead in Count Orlok’s $20,000 Sarcophagus bed

If you’d like to take your love of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu to the next level (and have a sizeable bank account), you might want to consider the official Sarcophagus bed.
“Have the best sleep of your life this Christmas in the newly-announced Nosferatu Sarcophagus bed from Focus Features,” reads the official press release. “The full-size replica as featured in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is hand-crafted from premium materials including a wooden base with intricate carvings. This highly-collectible Sarcophagus also features a distinctive interior with a custom-fit mattress and foam lid for easy opening at sundown.“
The Nosferatu Sarcophagus bed weighs 250 pounds, is sanded and hard-coated, and includes a Numbered Certificate of Authenticity. The Sarcophagus outside measures (including lid and base): 97.75” Length, 36” Wide, and 46.5” High. The beds are made to order and take about eight weeks to ship, so they won’t arrive until well after Christmas. At a whopping $20,000, this is a little out of my price range, but the Sarcophagus bed is a rather fun piece of memorabilia.
Written and directed by Robert Eggers and starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.
Our own Chris Bumbray is a big fan of Nosferatu, calling it the “scariest vampire movie in ages” in his review. “This is one of the most lovingly made horror films in some time, with Eggers likely having set out to create a definitive version of the tale,” Bumbray wrote. “It’s long been his passion project, and you can tell. For me, this is up there with the best films of the year, and probably the only horror film I’ve seen recently that sent a true chill up my spine. Of all the films I’ve seen this year – and there have been a lot – this one seems to have the best chance of becoming a classic.” You can check out the rest of his glowing review right here. Nosferatu will hit theaters on December 25th.
