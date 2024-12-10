Nosferatu: Sleep like the udead in Count Orlok’s $20,000 Sarcophagus bed

Focus Features unveils the official Nosferatu Sarcophagus bed, which can be bought for a whopping $20,000. Does everyone want to pitch in?

If you’d like to take your love of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu to the next level (and have a sizeable bank account), you might want to consider the official Sarcophagus bed.

“ Have the best sleep of your life this Christmas in the newly-announced Nosferatu Sarcophagus bed from Focus Features, ” reads the official press release. “ The full-size replica as featured in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is hand-crafted from premium materials including a wooden base with intricate carvings. This highly-collectible Sarcophagus also features a distinctive interior with a custom-fit mattress and foam lid for easy opening at sundown. “

The Nosferatu Sarcophagus bed weighs 250 pounds, is sanded and hard-coated, and includes a Numbered Certificate of Authenticity. The Sarcophagus outside measures (including lid and base): 97.75” Length, 36” Wide, and 46.5” High. The beds are made to order and take about eight weeks to ship, so they won’t arrive until well after Christmas. At a whopping $20,000, this is a little out of my price range, but the Sarcophagus bed is a rather fun piece of memorabilia.

Written and directed by Robert Eggers and starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.