Christoph Waltz wants to prove he’s still got gas in the tank while training an up-and-coming hitman in the Old Guy trailer

Some people say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. However, can the old dog teach a new dog old tricks? We’ll discover the answer when the upcoming Simon West-directed action comedy Old Guy blasts into theaters. The Avenue debuted a trailer for Old Guy on Tuesday, starring Christoph Waltz (Inglorious Basterds, The Zero Therum) as a past-his-prime hitman tasked with training a bumbling recruit, played by Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza, Saturday Night).

Here’s the official synopsis for Old Guy courtesy of The Avenue:

“An aging hitman (Christoph Waltz) is forced to train a young prodigy (Cooper Hoffman) when his employer moves to replace the old guard. But when they learn they are being betrayed, the unlikely pair turns into a lethal team – with their double-crossing bosses in their sights. Lucy Liu also stars in this action-packed comedy from the director of CON AIR and THE EXPENDABLES 2.”

Simon West (Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider) directs Old Guy from a screenplay by Greg Johnson (The Last Son). Ryan McParland, Ann Akinjirin, Jason Done, Tony Hirst, Kate Katzman, Conor Mullen, and Rory Mullen star, with Lucy Liu (Chicago, Charlie’s Angels) tackling a lead role.

In today’s Old Guy trailer, Danny Dolinski (Christoph Waltz) feels over the hill but still clings to whatever energy he can to remain in the game. When he learns that his boss is phasing out the new guard, replacing them with young and eager recruits, Danny gets saddled with Wihlborg (Cooper Hoffman), a hitman-to-be who’s wet behind the ears and didn’t play enough Metal Gear Solid. If he did, he’d be much better at hiding in cardboard boxes.

Anata (Lucy Liu) and Wihlborg tag along when Danny gets called to Ireland, but are they ready for what lies ahead? When bullets start flying, Danny learns that the organization he’s working for has set him up with a bum partner, and they’re in danger of getting bumped off. To escape and bring pain upon the ones who deceived them, Danny, Wihlborg, and Anata remove the kid gloves and start hitting back.

What do you think about today’s Old Guy trailer? Do you think Danny has what it takes to remain in the game, or will he retire after the mission? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Old Guy opens in select theaters and comes to Digital on February 21, 2025.