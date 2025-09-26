One Battle After Another starts the revolution with $2.5 million in Thursday previews

Leonardo DiCaprio returns. This time, he’s working with Paul Thomas Anderson, who looks to be unintentionally joining Darren Aronofsky in releasing uncharacteristic genre films this year that can potentially appeal to a larger audience. Our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, loved One Battle After Another, saying in his glowing review, “Will it make its money back? Who knows. But at the end of the day, that might actually be irrelevant, because One Battle After Another is a masterpiece. It’s the kind of movie people will still be talking about thirty years from now, long after many others from this era are forgotten.”

Deadline reports that the early box office for One Battle After Another has taken in $2.5 million for its Thursday previews. The word is, though, that the advanced ticket sales in cities are continuing to grow. This early weekend box office total is actually quite similar to the preview opening numbers of DiCaprio’s last film — Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which is an Apple Original film. Killers would start its run with a $2.6 million opening, with Scorsese being a bigger draw than Anderson. For more context, DiCaprio’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was directed by Quentin Tarantino, would open early with double the figures at $5.8 million. That film would go on to raise $16.7 million on Friday and $41 million over the weekend.