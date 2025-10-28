When does One Piece Season 2 finally come to Netflix?

“It’s been 87 years.” Actually, it’s been three, let’s all calm down. That’s right, folks! Reports are coming in that Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece has a Season 2 release date. According to your friend and mine, the internet reports that One Piece Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 10, 2026, with all of your favorite actors reprising their beloved roles.

Regarding casting, Iñaki Godoy will be back as Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Per the season’s synopsis, One Piece Season 2 promises to “unleash fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet.”

Furthermore, Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Netflix’s live-action version of One Piece premiered on the streaming platform in August 2023 to rave reviews from both fans and critics. Many praised the show’s spirited performances, while others noted the faithfulness to the source material. The show received a Season 2 renewal just two weeks into its Season 1 premiere, with filming scheduled for June 2024.

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Are you excited about One Piece returning to Netflix next year? What other anime would you like to see adapted into a live-action series? I’m still waiting for someone to get hip to Boogiepop Phantom.