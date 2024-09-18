Orphan Black: Echoes has been cancelled by AMC after just one season

Sorry, Clone Club. AMC Networks has cancelled Orphan Black: Echoes after just one season. The spin-off of the original sci-fi series just couldn’t generate the same level of interest, with decidedly mixed reviews for its 10-episode season.

Orphan Black: Echoes is an original sci-fi series starring Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) set in the world of Orphan Black. “ Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence, ” reads the official synopsis. “ It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. ” In addition to Ritter, Orphan Black: Echoes stars Amanda Fix (Broken Diamonds), Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher), Hiroyuki Liao(Barry), Reed Diamond (The Mosquito Coast), and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap).

The original Orphan Black series aired for five seasons and made a star out of Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk), who played multiple roles throughout the series.

Although our own Alex Maidy did find enough to enjoy about Orphan Black: Echoes, he ultimately felt that it couldn’t compare with the original. “ Orphan Black: Echoes is the best kind of science fiction. It raises themes directly related to human emotions and obstacles while delivering them in a consumable genre format. As well-acted as the series is, the stakes do not rise to the level that Orphan Black did, which reduces the impact of Orphan Black: Echoes, ” Maidy wrote. “ The bad guys are not bad enough to make the heroes seem as heroic as they deserve. Krysten Ritter takes a back seat to the rest of the cast, which, after Tatiana Maslany stole the show in the series that inspired it, Orphan Black: Echoes feels like an echo of the show it could have been. There is certainly room for this story to grow in subsequent seasons, but I anticipate fans of the original will be divided over this new chapter in the Orphan Black universe. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

How do you feel about Orphan Black: Echoes getting cancelled?