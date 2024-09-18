Orphan Black: Echoes has been cancelled by AMC after just one season

Sorry, Clone Club. AMC Networks has cancelled Orphan Black: Echoes after just one season. The spin-off of the original sci-fi series just couldn’t generate the same level of interest, with decidedly mixed reviews for its 10-episode season.
Orphan Black: Echoes is an original sci-fi series starring Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) set in the world of Orphan Black. “Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence,” reads the official synopsis. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.” In addition to Ritter, Orphan Black: Echoes stars Amanda Fix (Broken Diamonds), Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher), Hiroyuki Liao(Barry), Reed Diamond (The Mosquito Coast), and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap).
The original Orphan Black series aired for five seasons and made a star out of Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk), who played multiple roles throughout the series.
Although our own Alex Maidy did find enough to enjoy about Orphan Black: Echoes, he ultimately felt that it couldn’t compare with the original. “Orphan Black: Echoes is the best kind of science fiction. It raises themes directly related to human emotions and obstacles while delivering them in a consumable genre format. As well-acted as the series is, the stakes do not rise to the level that Orphan Black did, which reduces the impact of Orphan Black: Echoes,” Maidy wrote. “The bad guys are not bad enough to make the heroes seem as heroic as they deserve. Krysten Ritter takes a back seat to the rest of the cast, which, after Tatiana Maslany stole the show in the series that inspired it, Orphan Black: Echoes feels like an echo of the show it could have been. There is certainly room for this story to grow in subsequent seasons, but I anticipate fans of the original will be divided over this new chapter in the Orphan Black universe.” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.
How do you feel about Orphan Black: Echoes getting cancelled?
