Orson Welles died 40 years ago, but he’s back as an AI tour guide

The legendary Orson Welles gave us some of the best films in cinema history (not to mention my favourite commercial outtakes), and although he’s been dead for nearly forty years, he’s been digitally resurrected as an AI tour guide for Storyrabbit.

Storyrabbit creates a personalized 60–90 second audio story based on your location—or a spot you’ve picked on the map—narrated by the host you choose. The company says, “ It’s like having your own audio tour guide for the world in your pocket with unlimited stories to tell. ” Storyrabbit has made a deal with the Orson Welles Estate to launch Orson Welles Presents. The app will now let users hear stories about specific locations in the iconic voice of Welles.

Kelly Garner, founder and CEO of Treefort Media and creator of Storyrabbit, said, “ Integrating Orson Welles’ voice gives our storytelling unmatched resonance. Having the opportunity to work with a voice of this caliber is extraordinary. His timeless perspective offers users a unique lens — simultaneously nostalgic and forward-looking — to experience the world as it speaks, revealing incredible true stories. “

David Reeder of Reeder Brand Management, the agency for the Orson Welles Estate, added, “ Orson was a relentless innovator, who worked effortlessly across multiple platforms during his long and storied career, so bringing his voice into this new medium feels like a continuation of that legacy. “

According to the company, Welles was resurrected with “ ethical AI practices ” using licensed audio from his estate and that “ all narratives are human-curated, authentic and responsibly produced. “

Before his death, James Earl Jones gave Lucasfilm permission to recreate the voice of Darth Vader using AI. This is slightly different from Welles’ situation, as it’s a character’s voice, and it’s assumed Jones knew what he was getting into. Still, it hasn’t been without controversy. Darth Vader recently appeared on Fortnite with an AI-powered voice which can speak with players and answer questions. As expected, this has led to the Sith Lord saying some… wild things, and SAG-AFTRA has filed an unfair labour practice charge against the game studio.

AI is clearly here to stay, but there’s still something a bit unsettling about using it to resurrect deceased celebrities—even when it’s done with the blessing of their family or estate.

You can check out a sample of Orson Welles’ AI voice below: