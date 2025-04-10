The Academy officially announces new Oscar category for stunts

It’s official! The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that they will introduce a new Oscar category that will finally recognize stunts.

“ Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking, ” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “ We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion. “

Director and producer David Leitch led the initiative on behalf of the stunt community and made several presentations to the Academy alongside stunt coordinator and designer Chris O’Hara. “ Stunts are essential to every genre of film and rooted deep in our industry’s history—from the groundbreaking work of early pioneers like Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and Charlie Chaplin, to the inspiring artistry of today’s stunt designers, coordinators, performers, and choreographers, ” Leitch said in a statement. “ This has been a long journey for so many of us. Chris O’Hara and I have spent years working to bring this moment to life, standing on the shoulders of the stunt professionals who’ve fought tirelessly for recognition over the decades. We are incredibly grateful. Thank you, Academy. “

The first Academy Award for Achievement in Stunt Design will be presented at the 100th Academy Awards for films released in 2027. The eligibility and voting rules will be announced in 2027 with the complete 100th Academy Awards rules, and the specifics of the award’s presentation will be determined by the Academy’s Board of Governors and executive leadership at a later date.

In a statement to Variety, Jeff Wolfe, president of the Stuntmen’s Association, said, “ I can’t express enough how thrilled and proud we are to see the Academy recognize the art and craft of stunt action design with its own Oscar category. This is a historic moment for our community. For decades, stunt performers, coordinators, and action designers have played a crucial role in shaping the cinematic experience, often putting their bodies on the line to bring unforgettable moments to the screen. This recognition validates the passion, innovation, creativity and hard work that go into every fall, fight, and fireball. It’s not just a win for our industry—it’s a win for storytelling. ” This one has been long overdue.