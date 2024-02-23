An entirely AI-generated Terminator 2 remake crafted by 50 artists has its LA premiere on March 6

A movie that warned us about robots taking over, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is also one of the first to be recreated entirely with artificial intelligence. If that’s not apropos, I don’t know what is. Our T2 Remake is an upcoming feature crafted by 50 of the industry’s top artists, premiering in Los Angeles on March 6.

Per the project’s official press release:

“Our T2 Remake marks a new era in cinema where entire movies can now be generated with the help of machines. The film puts a spin on the beloved 1991 classic with commentary and satire about modern-day A.l. technology and its effect on humanity.”

“This film was inspired by Our Robocop Remake, is dedicated to the Al community, and celebrates this innovative space. Our T2 Remake re-envisions a classic narrative often cited negatively in A.I. discourse, challenging the ‘Doomsday’ perspective.”

Our T2 Remake began production during the writer’s strike, with Nem Perez (a film director in Los Angeles) and Sway Molina (an actor in Miami) leading the charge. The duo arranged 50 artists from around the globe, giving each of them a segment of the film to create. Each segment of James Cameron’s science-fiction classic is reimagined by a different artist using various AI tools and styles.

“Organized entirely through Discord & Zoom by a global group of artists, this collaborative project enabled everyone involved to offer feedback and contribute ideas, resulting in a unique mixed-media experience,” reads the official press release. “Every 2-3 minutes, the film transitions to a new interpretation, maintaining a cohesive storyline.”

In the Our T2 Remake trailer, AI-generated tools recreate one of cinema’s most influential action films in various styles. Everything from glitchy t-pose models to Funko Pop figures, a robot teddy bear, and memes contributes to this bold presentation. The film is bound to stir up some discourse while also showing off the power of AI in a fast-moving industry of experimentation.

If imitation is the highest form of flattery, setting 50 artists loose on a science-fiction masterpiece feels like a gauntlet being thrown. What do you think about Our T2 Remake? Let us know in the comments section below.