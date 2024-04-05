Terminator comic book license goes to Dynamite Entertainment

The Terminator comic book license has gone to Dynamite Entertainment, with the plan being to reprint old comics and publish new ones

Earlier today, we shared a quote from The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day writer/director James Cameron where he expressed regret about some of the things he brought to the screen in those movies. Now, we have some positive news to share regarding the Terminator franchise: SuperHeroHype reports that the Terminator comic book license has been acquired by Dynamite Entertainment.

There have been a lot of Terminator comic books published over the decades. Marvel Comics brought us some Terminator 2 comic books back in 1991, with Malibu Comics bringing us some more T2 comics a few years later. Beckett Comics published some Terminator 3 books, NOW Comics published some The Terminator books. Dark Horse Comics published a ton of Terminator-related books over the course of several years, including mini-series where the Terminator universe crossed over with the likes of RoboCop, Superman, Aliens, and Predators. IDW Publishing brought us Terminator: Salvation tie-ins and a Transformers crossover. Dynamite Entertainment has even published some Terminator books in the past. There was Terminator: Infinity in 2007, Terminator 2 in 2008, Terminator: Revolution in 2009, and Terminator/RoboCop: Kill Human in 2011.

Dynamite Entertainment has secured the Terminator comic book license through a partnership with STUDIOCANAL S.A.S., which is the production company that oversees the Terminator universe. According to SuperHeroHype, “The deal grants Dynamite exclusive publishing rights to all comic properties relating to the world of Skynet. This includes the rights to reprint comics originally released by other publishers.”

Valérie Rolandez-Barrios, STUDIOCANAL’s Senior VP IP Licensing and Partnerships, provided the following statement: “ We couldn’t be prouder of this partnership done in collaboration with our agent Creative Licensing. The amazing storyline and wonderful artworks by Dynamite are the perfect way to kickstart the franchise´s upcoming anniversary. “

Dynamite CEO and Publisher Nick Barrucci added: “ It’s incredibly thrilling to be working with one of the biggest classic action franchises. We’re excited to treat fans to a great celebration for the groundbreaking 40th anniversary of this beloved mythos bringing both new stories and collecting the library of existing comics. “

As Rolandez-Barrios and Barrucci mentioned, 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Terminator franchise, so this would be a great time for Dynamite to reprint classic Terminator comic books and publish some new ones.

