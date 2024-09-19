James Cameron says future Terminator projects won’t include characters from past movies

The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day continue to stand the test of time as some of the finest sci-fi action movies ever made. However, the subsequent sequels always felt like they were trying (and failing) to recapture that lightning in a bottle. James Cameron revealed last year that he’s been working on his own secret Terminator project, and while speaking with Empire for the 40th anniversary of the original movie, he dropped a big hint at what it could look like. TL;DR: Don’t expect to see any familiar characters or iconography.

“ This is the moment when you jettison everything that is specific to the last 40 years of Terminator, but you live by those principles, ” Cameron said, explaining that the franchise needs to move past its iconic characters. “ You get too inside it, and then you lose a new audience because the new audience care much less about that stuff than you think they do. That’s the danger, obviously, with Avatar as well, but I think we’ve proven that we have something for new audiences. “

Related The Best 90s Action Movies

This means no T-800, no Sarah Connor, and no John Connor. Stripping away these elements would take the franchise back to its bones: humans vs machines, and that’s just what Cameron wants. “ You’ve got powerless main characters, essentially, fighting for their lives, who get no support from existing power structures, and have to circumvent them but somehow maintain a moral compass. And then you throw AI into the mix, ” Cameron teased. “ Those principles are sound principles for storytelling today, right? So I have no doubt that subsequent Terminator films will not only be possible, but they’ll kick ass. But this is the moment where you jettison all the specific iconography. “

Arnold Schwarzenegger has already said that he’s done with the franchise, and I can’t say I blame him. The last three installments (Terminator: Salvation, Terminator: Genisys, and Terminator: Dark Fate) were each meant to kick-start a new trilogy, but they all underperformed. Taking things back to basics, without any of the baggage of the previous movies, might be the best way to go.