Linda Hamilton thinks it’s time for the Terminator franchise to end: “The story’s been done to death”

The Terminator franchise has spent the last thirty years chasing the high of the first two movies, and Linda Hamilton thinks it’s time to finally let it die.

Linda Hamilton starred in The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day as Sarah Connor and later returned for Terminator: Dark Fate, but she is not interested in reprising the role for any further potential reboots. “I’m done. I’m done. I have nothing more to say,” Hamilton told Business Insider. “The story’s been told, and it’s been done to death.

Hamilton added: “Why anybody would relaunch it is a mystery to me. But I know our Hollywood world is built on relaunches right now.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a similar sentiment last year but believes that the franchise can continue, just not with his involvement. “The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator,” Schwarzenegger said.” Someone has to come up with a great idea. The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly. The first three movies were great. Number four [Salvation] I was not in because I was governor. Then five [Genisys] and six [Dark Fate] didn’t close the deal as far as I’m concerned. We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written.

Hollywood hates to let a franchise die, so I’m certain Terminator will return at some point. In fact, James Cameron was reportedly writing a new Terminator movie last year but was holding out to see how this whole AI thing plays out. I’d be down for a legit reboot of the franchise, but I just don’t have the energy for yet another sequel that jumps through convoluted time-travel hoops to connect to the first two movies. Give us something genuinely different, or let the franchise slide into molten metal. Thumbs up, baby.

Is there still life left in the Terminator franchise?

Source: Business Insider
