Linda Hamilton isn’t interested in returning to the Terminator franchise, harbors no regrets for Dark Fate despite not loving the film

Linda Hamilton will be making an appearance in the upcoming Stranger Things, which poetically takes place in the era when she catapulted to fame thanks to The Terminator. Her defining performance as Sarah Connor sealed her in pop culture as one of the best sci-fi characters of all time. However, even though she would make a return to the series with the sequel Terminator: Dark Fate, Hamilton has definitively stated that she is no longer interested in reprising her iconic character.

The Beauty and the Beast TV show star recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about her projects. It was inevitably asked if she would come back for another round with the cybernetic organism when they inquired what was more likely: an AI-written Terminator sequel or her reprising the role of Sarah Connor. Hamilton answered, “AI writing the next Terminator movie. And they kill me off before we start. That’s the best scenario.” When pressed for clear confirmation, she responded, “Shoot me. Shoot me! I’m very glad I did it, but…” Hamilton does not have regrets about doing Terminator: Dark Fate, saying, “I don’t do a lot of regret. I think in the end, it holds true that we regret what we didn’t do, not what we did.”