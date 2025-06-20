The Pogues will return for one last treasure hunt as production for Outer Banks Season 5 begins

Cue up some DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince because it’s summertime! To celebrate the first day of the sweltering season, Netflix is excited to announce that Outer Banks Season 5 production is underway! The fifth and final season of Outer Banks has begun production in Charleston, South Carolina, for a 2026 premiere on Netflix.

In a “dispatch to all Pogues” last year, Outer Banks co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke explained why the time is right to bring the series to a close.

“Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time,” reads the statement. “From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship. At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away.”

The statement continues, “The fourth season was our longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce. The season ends with a feature length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way. Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”

Plot details for Outer Banks Season 5 remain a mystery. However, Netflix was kind enough to recap Season 4 to remind fans of the pivotal story beats that could drive the final season home next year.

Here’s a synopsis of Outer Banks Season 4, courtesy of Netflix:

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels, racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

Returning series regulars include Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, and Fiona Palomo. J. Anthony Crane and Cullen Moss will also return for season 5 and have been elevated to series regulars.

The stakes have never been higher as the Outer Banks crew prepares for their final adventure. Will they finally retire in the utopia they’ve always dreamed about? Can the call of adventure pull them away from the life they’ve strived for? We’ll find out when Outer Banks Season 5 comes to Netflix next year.