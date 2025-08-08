A young group of up-and-coming rock stars write love songs that could change the world in The Runarounds trailer

As the lead singer of several bands throughout my middle school and high school career, I, too, have dreamt about making music that would turn heads. While each project had its time, it then faded away as my bandmates and I got older. I don’t regret a single moment spent on stage, much like the musicians-turned-actors featured in Jonas and Josh Pate’s latest television drama, The Runarounds. Prime Video debuted a trailer for The Runarounds yesterday, highlighting the newest project from the creators of Outer Banks.

Coming to Prime Video on September 1, The Runarounds stars real-life musicians William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher. They are at the center of the Pates’ coming-of-age drama, with fellow cast members Lilah Pate, Maximo Salas, Kelley Pereira, Marley Aliah, Mark Wystrach, Brooklyn Decker, Hayes MacArthur, and Shea Pritchard.

In The Runarounds trailer, we follow graduating high school band members in Wilmington, North Carolina, as they pursue their dreams of fame and self-edification.

The Runarounds formed as a band in 2021, when Jonas Pate called for a musical group to appear on the Outer Banks. The group beat 5,000 other musicians to the punch, landing a spot in Outer Banks Season 3. Little did they know Pate was already hard at work writing the Runarounds project.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Runarounds:

“Over the course of one unforgettable summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break — falling in love, getting into trouble and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way. With original music, romantic entanglements and the raw highs and lows of coming-of-age, The Runarounds captures the rush of risking everything at the edge of adulthood to chase your dreams.”

Prime Video’s trailer for The Runarounds gives audiences a taste of the band’s music, personalities, and penchant for shenanigans. With expectations at an all-time high, the band must decide if they’ll stay together to pursue their dream when others expect them to follow a different path.

