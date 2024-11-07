Outer Banks spinoffs being considered as the Netflix series sets the stage for its final season

Outer Banks will come to an end with season 5, but that may not be the end of the franchise as potential spinoffs are being considered.

It was recently announced that Outer Banks would be coming to a close with its upcoming fifth season, but that doesn’t mean the end of the OBX universe, as potential spinoffs are being considered.

In an interview with Deadline, Outer Banks co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said, “ We are excited for Season 5, and we’re excited for other stories in this universe down the line. ” It’s not clear what these potential Outer Banks spinoffs would be, and sources say that no projects are actively in the works right now.

Related Outer Banks renewed for fifth and final season on Netflix

The show has become hugely popular for Netflix (few of their live-action shows last five seasons), but the creators explained in a statement why the time is right to bring the series to a close. “ Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time, ” reads the statement. “ From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship. At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away. “

The statement continues, “ The fourth season was our longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce. The season ends with a feature length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way. Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break. “

“ Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a ‘normal’ life, ” reads the official season 4 description. “ They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed ‘Poguelandia 2.0’, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the ‘G’ game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk? ” You can check out a review of the first half of season 4 from our own Tyler Nichols right here. The second half of season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

What type of Outer Banks spinoff would you like to see?