Outer Banks renewed for fifth and final season on Netflix

Deadline reports that Netflix has renewed Outer Banks for a fifth and final season. Admittedly, I don’t know much about the series other than it follows a group of attractive people searching for treasure, but I do know that it has become hugely popular for the streaming service.

In a “ dispatch to all Pogues, ” Outer Banks co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke explained why the time is right to bring the series to a close.

“ Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time, ” reads the statement. “ From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship. At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away. “

The statement continues, “ The fourth season was our longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce. The season ends with a feature length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way. Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break. “

Netflix has become rather notorious for cancelling shows after just one or two seasons, so five seasons is a damn good run. There aren’t too many other live-action Netflix shows which have made it that far.