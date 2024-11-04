Outer Banks renewed for fifth and final season on Netflix

Outer Banks has been renewed for a fifth and final season at Netflix, with the second half of season 4 set to debut later this week.

By
Outer Banks, renewed, season 5, final season

Deadline reports that Netflix has renewed Outer Banks for a fifth and final season. Admittedly, I don’t know much about the series other than it follows a group of attractive people searching for treasure, but I do know that it has become hugely popular for the streaming service.

In a “dispatch to all Pogues,Outer Banks co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke explained why the time is right to bring the series to a close.

Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time,” reads the statement. “From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship. At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away.

The statement continues, “The fourth season was our longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce. The season ends with a feature length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way. Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.

Related
Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2 trailer returns to Poguelandia; conclusion debuts Nov. 7th

Netflix has become rather notorious for cancelling shows after just one or two seasons, so five seasons is a damn good run. There aren’t too many other live-action Netflix shows which have made it that far.

It was announced just yesterday that the second half of Outer Banks season 4 will debut on November 7th. “Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a ‘normal’ life,” reads the official season 4 description. “They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed ‘Poguelandia 2.0’, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the ‘G’ game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?” You can check out a review of the first half of season 4 from our own Tyler Nichols right here.

Source: Deadline
Tags:
icon More TV News
Outer Banks, renewed, season 5, final season
Outer Banks renewed for fifth and final season on Netflix
There were early conversations about featuring Hulkling in Agatha All Along but Marvel said no
Garret Dillahunt, Lanterns
Lanterns: Garret Dillahunt joins HBO’s DC series as a villain
Louis-dreyfus snl
Julia Louis-Dreyfus explains why her SNL days were doomed
View All

About the Author

10264 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Outer Banks News

Latest TV News

Load more articles