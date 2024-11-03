Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2 trailer returns to Poguelandia; conclusion debuts Nov. 7th

The official trailer for part two of season four of Netflix’s Outer Banks has arrived out of a recent fan event.

Straight from Poguelandia comes the official trailer for the second part of season four of Outer Banks, which is set to debut this week on November 7th. It hasn’t been much of a wait for the growing group of Outer Banks fans, as the first part was released on October 10th, but that’s definitely more than enough for the die-hards.

As per Netflix, “The Pogues are back for more action and adventure with a fourth season of Outer Banks, streaming now. John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) are back for the biggest season yet…While one chapter of the Pogues’ story has closed, the next phase of #P4L has only just begun, and the hunt for Blackbeard’s gold is on the horizon.”

Season four of Outer Banks has been split into two five-episode parts. With major revelations made in the first part’s finale, “Albatross”, no doubt the concluding set will be something fans are clamoring for. As we previously knew, the episode titles are: “The Town Council”, “Mothers and Fathers”, “Decision Day”, “The Storm”, and “The Blue Crown.”

The trailer was revealed at a fan event – which gathers around 2,500 of them – titled “Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience”, which the official website describes as such: “Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience is back and, this year, it’s built for Pogues — by Pogues. Experience Outer Banks IRL by hanging out at the Poguelandia house and surf shop, taking a photo with the Twinkie, getting some merch from Pacsun, or grabbing a bite to eat at staples like The Wreck and Heyward’s, or the new Cleo’s Spice Shack — serving up Cleo’s famous jerk chicken cheese on bread. And, of course, catch some vibes throughout the day with live music performances and cast appearances.”

Our own Tyler Nichols gave the first part of season four of Outer Banks a 6/10, admitting that he wasn’t a huge fan of the series going in. But those who are – and those who have stuck around since season one debuted in 2020 – will certainly be binging the concluding five episodes upon release. Be sure to also check out Tyler’s interviews with cast members Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and more.

Outer Banks hasn’t officially been renewed for a fifth season but it seems like a strong possibility.