Out Come the Wolves trailer: Missy Peregrym, Adam MacDonald survival thriller has an August release date

A red band trailer has been released for the survival thriller Out Come the Wolves, which reaches theatres later this month

Ten years ago, actor Adam MacDonald made his feature writing and directing debut with an entertaining survival thriller called Backcountry (watch it HERE), which starred Missy Peregrym as a woman lost in the wilderness and menaced by a bear. A few years ago, we heard that MacDonald and Peregrym were going to be teaming up for a new survival thriller called Out Come the Wolves , which went into production last year – and now it’s ready to make its way out into the world! IFC Films will be bringing Out Come the Wolves to theatres and “everywhere you rent movies” on August 30th, and with that date swiftly approaching, a red band trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Out Come the Wolves will also be reaching the Shudder streaming service eventually.

MacDonald directed Out Come the Wolves from a screenplay by Enuka Okuma, based on a story they crafted with actor Joris Jarsky of God’s Country. The story has the following synopsis: Retired hunter Sophie invites her fellow hunter and childhood best friend Kyle to her family’s secluded cabin deep in the woods. There, she plans for Kyle to meet and teach her fiancé Nolan how to hunt for an article he’s writing and to share the news of their engagement. Tensions flare between Kyle and Nolan over their shared history with Sophie, escalating during the hunt that goes awry when they are ambushed by a vicious pack of territorial wolves. As alliances fracture under the pressure of survival, Sophie is forced to rely on her long-abandoned hunting prowess to face the deadly predators and save the one closest to her heart.

Peregrym is joined in the cast by Jarsky and Damon Runyan (Star Trek: Discovery).

Out Come the Wolves was produced by High Park Entertainment and December Films. Individual producers include Eric Birnberg, Thomas Walden, Todd Berger, and Thomas Vencelides.

In addition to Backcountry, MacDonald’s directing credits include Pyewacket and seasons 3, 4, and 5 of the TV series Slasher.

What did you think of the Out Come the Wolves trailer? Will you be watching this movie at the end of August? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I enjoyed Backcountry, so I’m looking forward to seeing how this one has turned out.