Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession will be livestreamed this Wednesday

On July 5th, the legendary Ozzy Osbourne reunited with the original line-up of the band Black Sabbath (Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward) for what was being promoted as his final performance. He intended to continue recording music, but due to his struggle with Parkinson’s disease, his concert days were coming to an end. Sadly, Ozzy passed away just seventeen days after his farewell performance, on July 22nd. He will be laid to rest in his native Birmingham, England this Wednesday, July 30th – but if you’re not in the Birmingham area, there’s still a way you’ll be able to take part in his funeral and pay your respects. Loudwire reports that the Black Sabbath bench website is planning to host a livestream on Wednesday where you’ll be able to watch Ozzy’s funeral procression. It’s expected to begin at 1PM BST. That’s 8AM ET and 5AM PT for those in the U.S.

The Black Sabbath bench website is all about the bench that was placed on a bridge in Birmingham in honor of Black Sabbath back in 2019. As Loudwire notes, thousands of fans have visited the bench and left messages and flowers in tribute to Ozzy in the days since his death. The hearse carrying his body will travel along Broad Street to Black Sabbath Bridge and the Black Sabbath bench. Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal told The Guardian, “ It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral. We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. ” The local brass band Bostin Brass will soundtrack the procession, with members of Black Sabbath and the musician Yungblud thought to be taking roles in the procession as well. Thousands of fans are expected to attend the event, and Birmingham council is encouraging mourners to turn up early, as roads will close at 7AM. A book of condolences will remain open at the Birmingham Museum and Art gallery, where the exhibition Ozzy Osbourne (1948-2025): Working Class Hero can be seen.

The loss of Ozzy Osbourne has shaken many around the world, including at least some of the members of GWAR – but Ozzy wouldn’t want his mourners to feel too sad. As he said more than a decade before he passed away, he wanted his funeral to be “ a celebration, not a mope-fest. “

