Paddington in Peru: Keep your marmalade sandwiches on ice because the US release has been pushed back

Paddington in Peru has already been released in the UK, but the films US release date has been pushed back.

Paddington in Peru was released in the UK earlier this month, with a US release set for the new year. However, fans will have to wait a little longer as Sony Pictures has pushed the release back by a month.

The film was set to hit US theaters on January 17, 2025, but will now debut on February 14, 2025. The Paddington sequel has given StudioCanal its biggest-ever opening with a 3-day total of £9.65 million. The first film opened to £5.1 million, and the sequel grossed £8.2 million in its debut. Seems that audiences can’t get enough of that marmalade-loving bastard. While the reactions to the sequel weren’t nearly as glowing as the first two films (which are damn-near perfect), there’s still a lot of fun to be had. StudioCanal is already developing Paddington 4 as well as a new TV series.

Paddington in Peru “ follows Paddington and the Brown family as they visit Aunt Lucy in Peru. A thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and to the mountain peaks of Peru. ” Ben Whishaw returns to voice Paddington, with Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Imelda Staunton rounding out the cast.

Paul King, who directed the first two movies, didn’t return for Paddington in Peru as he made the difficult choice to helm Wonka instead. “ It was really difficult, because I’d spent eight years with the bear and I felt such incredible love for him, ” King said. “ He’s an animated character, and the design and the love that went into every single follicle was labor intensive and done with such heart. So it’s kind of like sending your kid off to school and going, ‘I hope you’ll be okay!’ But I also know it was the right thing to do. “

Paul King added that “ because there’s so much Paddington source material, you could make 50 Paddington movies. I’d be a hundred years old and still doing Paddington. ” If there was only enough source material to make two or three films, King said that things might have been different, but he was “ really pleased ” with where they left Paddington after the second movie and that it was “ time to let go and give somebody else a shot. ” King’s next project will see him helming the Prince Charming movie for Disney.

Once again, the new Paddington in Peru US release date is February 14, 2025.