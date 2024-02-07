Palette: Hunter Schafer, Noomi Rapace sign on for psychological horror thriller

Hunter Schafer, Noomi Rapace, and Frankie Shaw are set to star in the psychological horror thriller Palette, set in the world of color design

A couple days ago, Neon announced that they will be releasing the horror film Cuckoo, which stars Hunter Schafer (Euphoria), in just a few months, on May 3rd. Now Deadline reports that Schafer has signed on to star in another genre project, the psychological horror thriller Palette , where she’ll be sharing the screen with Noomi Rapace (Prometheus).

The screenplay for Palette landed on the Black List last year, the Black List being an annual survey of the most-liked screenplays that are bouncing around in the system but haven’t been produced yet. Now this one is going into production with writer Zach Strauss at the helm. This will be the first feature directing credit for Strauss, who has also written Spike Lee’s upcoming film Da Understudy and episodes of the Frankie Shaw Showtime series SMILF.

Palette will see Schafer taking on the role of Dolly, a woman suffering from extreme synesthesia, a rare condition through which she is able to hear colors. She is recruited into a secretive, cult-like industry of color design, where she discovers the dark reality of what it takes to make the world’s greatest hues. Rapace’s character is “the company’s enigmatic executive Latrice”. Frankie Shaw is also in the cast and will be playing Sidney, “Dolly’s cutthroat rival.”

Strauss provided the following statement: “ I feel beyond lucky to be making this dark and twisted movie with a truly exceptional cast and with such incredible partners in Anton, I know we’re going to create something really special. “

Producer John Zois noted that Strauss has written a “compelling and completely distinctive” screenplay, and went on to say, “ We are putting together a team that will bring the stunning visuals of the story to the screen. Hunter and Noomi are truly perfect for our two leads and I cannot wait to see them bring these rich and unique characters to life. We could not be more excited about this film. “

Zois is producing Palette with Sebastien Raybaud for Anton, while Shaw and Strauss produce for Uncle Pete Productions. Ryan Christians is also a producer on the project. Schafer serves as an executive producer alongside Brandt Wrightsman of Anton and Ross Dinerstein of Campfire Studios. Anton will be presenting a sizzle reel to potential buyers at the European Film Market. CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures co-rep the film’s US rights with Anton.

