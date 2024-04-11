Kinds of Kindness second teaser trailer gives another look at Yorgos Lanthimos / Emma Stone triptych fable

A second teaser trailer has been released for the Yorgos Lanthimos film Kinds of Kindness, starring Emma Stone, Hunter Schafer, Willem Dafoe

Only two weeks have passed since we saw the first teaser trailer for the latest Yorgos Lanthimos / Emma Stone team-up, a film called Kinds of Kindness (previously known as And), but a second teaser trailer has already made its way online! You can check it out in the embed above. The film is set to reach theatres on June 21st. 

When director Yorgos Lanthimos and actress Emma Stone make a feature film together, Academy Award nominations follow. Their 2018 collaboration The Favourite was nominated in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Production Design, Costume Design, Cinematography, and Editing categories, with supporting actresses Stone and Rachel Weisz also earning nominations and lead actress Olivia Colman taking home an Oscar for her performance. Their 2023 collaboration Poor Things racked up nominations in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Cinematography, Editing, and Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo) categories – and won Oscar gold for Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Costume Design, and Stone’s performance in the lead role. We’ll have to wait and see if Kinds of Kindness earns any nominations, but the odds are in its favor.

The film is officially described as a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

While walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Lanthimos described Kinds of Kindness as follows: “It’s three contemporary stories, and there’s a core of actors — seven total — who play one character in each story,” he said. “So, they’ll play three different characters.”

Joining Emma Stone in the cast are Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), Jesse Plemons (Civil War), Hong Chau (The Menu), Margaret Qualley (Drive Away Dolls), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Hunter Schafer (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Song Birds & Snakes).

Are you looking forward to Kinds of Kindness? What did you think of the second teaser trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

