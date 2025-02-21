Paradise Season 2: The political thriller starring Sterling K. Brown gets picked up for another season at Hulu

Dan Fogelman’s Paradise with Sterling K. Brown has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of the first season’s finale on Hulu.

Dan Fogelman’s clever and intense political thriller Paradise is getting a second season at Hulu. The renewal comes shortly after the impressive January launch of the first season, which had 7 million views in its first week. In addition to giving Hulu a reason to celebrate, Paradise appears on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 Originals list for January 27-Feburary 2. With Paradise Season 2’s green light, viewers can look forward to tumbling deeper down the rabbit hole of a unique political mystery.

From the mind of Dan Fogelman, the upcoming drama series stars Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, The Predator, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 3, X-Men, Enchanted), and Julianne Nicholson (Blonde, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Dream Scenario), among others. Paradise “is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.”

In Hulu’s Paradise, Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins (Brown) is the only person the president (James Marsden) can trust on the White House staff. After the president arranges for Agent Collins to learn secret national security information, the truth about our nation’s security starts to unravel, and there’s no going back to blissful ignorance.

Unfortunately, shortly after learning the hard truth, Agent Collins finds the president dead. Now, he’s the number one suspect in what officials suspect is foul play, and someone needs to be held accountable. What does Agent Collins know? Who’s responsible for the president’s death? What secret is worth killing for?

Paradise plans to go beyond Hulu, with the complete first season going to ABC, beginning at 10 p.m. on Monday, April 7. The show’s Season 1 finale airs on March 4. After rolling credits on Paradise, you can head to Disney+ to catch the premiere of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, one of this year’s most anticipated releases. With shows like The Recruit, The Night Agent, Paradise, and more, there’s no shortage of political thrillers for fans of the genre. I’m partway through The Night Agent Season 2 now and plan to start my Reacher journey afterward.

