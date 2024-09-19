Mel Gibson heads to Europe to scout locations for The Passion of the Christ sequel

Mel Gibson is getting ready to embark on one of the most ambitious projects of his career after being spotted in Europe while scouting locations for a sequel to 2004’s biblical epic The Passion of the Christ. According to Puglia Film Commission director Antonio Parente, Gibson toured Malta with a production team before heading to the Southern Italian region of Puglia, where he noted the ancient towns of Ginosa, Gravina Laterza, and Altamura.

Gibson’s publicist, Alan Nierob, wants to set expectations by reminding everyone that The Passion of the Christ sequel is in its earliest stages of development. “All we can confirm is they were scouting locations recently,” Nierob told Variety, adding there’s “not a lot to discuss at this early stage.” Nierob also told the outlet that casting rumors for Passion of the Christ: Resurrection are hearsay.

According to reports, Gibson has been working on the script for Passion of the Christ: Resurrection with Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace for years. Instead of rushing through the creative process, Gibson prefers to take his time, knowing that the continuation of the story that started in The Passion of the Christ needs care and attention. In an interview with ORMI Media, Gibson said the screenplay is complete, and Jim Caviezel is returning to reprise his role as Jesus Christ for the sequel.

Gibson’s period drama The Passion of the Christ depicts the final twelve hours of Jesus of Nazareth’s life on the day of his crucifixion in Jerusalem. Gibson says Passion of the Christ: Resurrection is “not a linear narrative,” saying he wants to “juxtapose the central event” with other themes while looking at the savior’s future.

With nearly $612 million worldwide banked at the box office, The Passion of the Christ held the record for the highest-grossing R-rated movie for over 20 years at $370 million. Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine dethroned the biblical epic with a domestic total of $622M+ and $1.3B+ worldwide.

Are you excited that Mel Gibson is making headway on his Passion of the Christ sequel? Do you think Resurrection has the potential to surpass Deadpool & Wolverine at the box office? Let us know in the comments section below.