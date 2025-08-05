Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ gets 2027 release; will be split into two parts

It’s been announced that Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ will be split into two parts, with Part One set for release on March 26, 2027 (Good Friday), and Part Two will follow on May 6, 2027 (Ascension Day).

The sequel, which I suppose is now two films, is Gibson’s follow-up to The Passion of the Christ, the 2004 movie starring Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth. Although controversial upon release, with many criticizing the graphic violence, the film was a huge success, grossing over $612 million worldwide. In fact, it held the record as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in the U.S. until it was finally dethroned by Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Resurrection of the Christ will once again feature Caviezel in the title role. However, as the film takes place just three days after the end of the first movie, Gibson has previously said that he would employ “ a few techniques ” such as digital de-aging to make the transition a little more seamless.

Production is expected to kick off later this summer, with Lionsgate partnering with Gibson and his Icon Productions partner Bruce Davey to bring the film to life.

“ For many, many people across the globe, The Resurrection of the Christ is the most anticipated theatrical event in a generation. It is also an awe-inspiring and spectacularly epic theatrical film that is going to leave moviegoers worldwide breathless, ” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “ Mel is one of the greatest directors of our time, and this project is both deeply personal to him and the perfect showcase for his talents as a filmmaker. My relationship with Mel and Bruce dates back 30 years, and I am thrilled to be partnering with them once again on this landmark event for audiences. “

“ Lionsgate’s brave, innovative spirit and nimble, can-do attitude have inspired me for a long time, and I couldn’t think of a more perfect distributor for The Resurrection of the Christ, ” added Gibson. “ I’ve enjoyed working with Adam and the team several times over recent years. I know the clever ingenuity, passion, and ambition the entire team commits to their projects and I’m confident they will bring everything they can to the release of this movie. “