Sophia Takal to direct horror comedy Patricia Wants to Cuddle

Six years ago, Sophia Takal directed a remake of the 1974 classic Black Christmas (which had already received a remake in 2006) that did not go over very well at all with a lot of viewers. You can read our 4/10 review of the film at THIS LINK. Now, Takal will have another chance to win over genre fans, as Variety reports that she is set to direct the horror comedy Patricia Wants to Cuddle , based on the debut work of fiction from author Samantha Allen.

Allen’s book is described as “a satire of American media culture that blends slasher and queer romance genres.” Takal has written the screenplay adaptation with her husband Lawrence Michael Levine, and the film will center on the final four contestants on a reality TV dating show called The Catch as they arrive on a remote island in the Pacific Northwest, prepared for another week of sleep deprivation, invasive interviews, and salacious drama. Each has her own reason for joining the show, from brand sponsorships to trying to amass followers to even finding love. However, no one is prepared for Patricia, a misunderstood local living alone in the island’s dense woods. When the cast and crew finally encounter her on the island’s highest peak, they realize that survival, not romance, may be the biggest prize.

Brent Stiefel, Justin Lothrop, and Tommy Bertelsen are producing Patricia Wants to Cuddle for Votiv. Stiefel and Lothrop provided the following statement: “ We were immediately captivated by Patricia Wants to Cuddle’s darkly funny, inventive take on horror and sharp commentary on society and media culture. We’re especially eager to amplify Sophia’s vision and bring Patricia’s world to life in a way that’s both socially resonant and bold. ” Takal added, “ Patricia Wants to Cuddle offers a unique opportunity to explore the tension between our civilized personas and our wilder, more authentic selves through a horror lens. I couldn’t be more thrilled to adapt it for the screen with Samantha, Votiv and, of course, the most talented guy in Hollywood, Lawrence Michael Levine. ” Allen said, “ I’ve always wanted to find a team who can honor Patricia while truly making her their baby. Sophia, Lawrence, and Votiv understand what makes the novel unique without being afraid to improve on the foundation. “

In addition to the 2019 Black Christmas, Takal has directed the thriller Green, the mystery Devil Town, the horror films Always Shine and Into the Dark: New Year, New You, and episodes of One of Us Is Lying, Gossip Girl, and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Are you interested in seeing what Sophia Takal does with Patricia Wants to Cuddle? Let us know by leaving a comment below.