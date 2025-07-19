Pee-wee’s bike from Big Adventure gets permanent home at The Alamo

There may not be a basement in The Alamo but there is a pretty snazzy bike. That’s right, the actual bicycle from Pee-wee’s Big Adventure will officially be housed at the historic site featured prominently in the 1985 film.

In an announcement on The Alamo’s socials, they wrote: “Just announced on CBS Mornings! In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure this summer, the Alamo has officially acquired the original screen-used stunt bike from the film! The bike will be permanently displayed in the future Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, opening in Fall 2027— but you can be among the first to see it later this year during a limited-time showing inside the Ralston Family Collection Center. We’ll also be hosting a free public screening of the film in the newly reopened Plaza de Valero. Until then, don’t worry… the bike will be stored for safekeeping. Maybe in the basement! Full details coming soon for the free movie screening and limited-time viewing this year— stay tuned!”

We could debate the greatest movie cars all day but when it comes to bikes, there’s no competition with Pee-wee’s, a modified Schwinn DX Cruiser that has been souped up with a fresh red and white paint job, colorful handlebar streamers, a custom license plate, a tiger siren, an ejector seat, and more. Really, nothing comes close here, so it’s awesome that it’s being given proper display at a most fitting place – since we know it’s not safe chained to a clown outside of Chuck’s Bike-O-Rama…Earlier this year, the bike

Following the 2023 death of Paul Reubens, Pee-wee’s bike gained even more newfound interest, selling just this year at auction for $125,000, well below Pee-wee’s the hundred million, billion, trillion dollars that he wouldn’t even consider getting rid of it for. In addition to The Alamo at the time, another famous location from Pee-wee’s Big Adventure paid tribute to Reubens: the Cabazon Dinosaurs – featured in a sequence with Pee-wee, Simone and Andy – dressed up one of their roadside dinos as the iconic character, topped off with a red heart. Reubens was also the subject of this year’s Pee-wee as Himself, a two-part documentary which we gave a 10/10.