KPop Demon Hunters star May Hong joins Arden Cho in KPop horror movie Perfect Girl

By
Posted 12 minutes ago
May Hong has joined fellow KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho in the KPop-themed horror movie Perfect Girl, which is now in production

Actress/singer Arden Cho recently enjoyed record-breaking success with the Netflix animated fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters, in which she voices the character Rumi, and it was announced several weeks ago that she’s set to star in another KPop-themed genre project: a horror movie called Perfect Girl, which is described as being like “Scream meets Black Swan.” Filming is now underway on Perfect Girl – and Deadline has learned that Cho has been joined in the cast by fellow KPop Demon Hunters star May Hong! Hong voiced the character Mira in the Netflix film.

We’ve previously heard that Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil), John Kim (Cruel Intentions), and international KPop star Jeon Somi are also in the cast, with Somi making her acting debut. In addition to Hong, Deadline revealed that Peter Lee Jae Yoon (12:12 The Day), Samantha Cochran (The Cure), Filipino-Canadian singer AC Bonifacio, Thai singer and actress Ally (The Believers), and K-pop idols Nancy from Momoland, Siyoon from Billie, and Chaerin from Cherry Bullet are in the cast as well.

Hong Won-ki (Goedam), founder of Korean production company Zanybros, is directing the film from a screenplay by Lynn Q. Yu that was featured on the Black List. Perfect Girl charts the story of a brand-new KPop super group preparing for their debut. With only four spots available in the band and the final cut a week away, the competition is off the charts. When a talented and mysterious new girl is introduced at the last minute, things start to get strange — girls are being hunted and attacked one by one, but who is responsible for the carnage, and more importantly…who will make the final cut? The movie will feature six original tracks, blending the worlds of music and film.

Cho is producing the film alongside Badlands, Thunder Road, and Desert Bloom. She told Deadline, “The whole mystery will be, who is our villain. That’s kind of the fun of it. You get to see these beautiful, talented, and complex characters and we’re not going to know who the villain is or who we should think it is. The script is a fabulous adventure and we hope the audience will be on the edge of their seats wondering.” Scott Strauss, another producer on the project, added, “Director Hong has put together a dream international cast to bring to life his uniquely fun vision for a horror movie set against the backdrop of K-Pop.

Perfect Girl began filming in Thailand last week. Are you interested in this KPop horror movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

May Hong and Arden Cho on the KPop Demon Hunters press tour

Source: Deadline
Latest Horror News

On the new episode of The Manson Brothers Show, the Boys are looking back at John Carpenter's 1978 classic HalloweenOn the new episode of The Manson Brothers Show, the Boys are looking back at John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween

Halloween: Best Scares in the Franchise

Posted 1 minute ago
Halloween: Best Scares in the Franchise is a top 5 list of the scariest moments from the Halloween films. Did your favorite one make the cut?
